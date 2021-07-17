Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kion Group stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.33%. Research analysts predict that Kion Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.