Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.49.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. Analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,418,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.