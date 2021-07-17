Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 26,582 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 355.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

PNFP opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.21.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

