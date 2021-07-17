Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 3,652 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,423 shares of company stock valued at $11,557,254. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $112.88 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

