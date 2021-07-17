Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 4,653 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.22 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.