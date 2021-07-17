Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 100.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,415 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 48.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 214.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NYT opened at $42.71 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

