Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 11,500 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $258.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.