Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 38,383 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,383 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,873,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,733,000 after acquiring an additional 168,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth about $104,315,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth about $108,928,000.

NLSN opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.45. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.92.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

