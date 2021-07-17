Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $351.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.04 and a 1 year high of $383.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLM. Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.15.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

