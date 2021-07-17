Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,448.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,333.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $853.02 and a 12 month high of $1,459.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.