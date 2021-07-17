Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,284 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Baidu by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU opened at $179.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.75 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.06. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

