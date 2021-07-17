Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $2.66 Million Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,035 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,795,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 723,377 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,282 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

ABEV stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.51.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

