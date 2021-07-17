Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,161 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,123,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,991,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 534,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after buying an additional 72,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,533,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $84.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.26. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

