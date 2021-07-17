Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $2.50 Million in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $677,293,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,956 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after purchasing an additional 651,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 576,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after purchasing an additional 532,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Shares of BDX opened at $248.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total value of $828,720.72. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

