Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $142.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

