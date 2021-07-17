Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 125,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $223.76 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $225.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,882 shares of company stock valued at $56,056,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

