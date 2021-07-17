Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 24.2% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth about $6,480,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $902,471.68. Corporate insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:WD opened at $100.59 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $114.77. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

