Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 69,040 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $89.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.08. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

