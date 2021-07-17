Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 11,073 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.98.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $170.52 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.71 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.73.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

