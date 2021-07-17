Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 14,413 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Generac by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Generac by 78.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $4,202,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Generac by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Generac by 1.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $430.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.42. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.71 and a 1 year high of $452.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.