Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 24,189 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,189 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. ICAP boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $128.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.11. The company has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Insiders have sold 493,671 shares of company stock valued at $68,992,295 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

