Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 4,230 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,882 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

CRM stock opened at $238.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $220.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $183.36 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.76.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $982,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,017,874.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,474 shares of company stock valued at $82,377,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

