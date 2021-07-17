Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 652 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 517,130 shares of company stock valued at $147,782,647. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $324.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.42. The company has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.75 and a 52-week high of $328.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.96.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

