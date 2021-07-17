Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes $2.59 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Ambarella at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $619,439.59. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,054 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.42.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $91.64 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $137.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

