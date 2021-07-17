Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes $3.29 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 663,361 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

ITUB opened at $5.64 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

