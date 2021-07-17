Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned about 0.05% of Ashland Global worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.66. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

