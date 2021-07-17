KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,589 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $58,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KKR opened at $58.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $61.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.