KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Reaches $15.81

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $15.81 or 0.00049235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $123.05 million and approximately $15.55 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00105074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00145940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,133.36 or 1.00083372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

