Klaytn Market Cap Achieves $2.23 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $2.23 billion and $109.57 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klaytn has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00102005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00144302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,554.98 or 0.99557398 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,622,161,830 coins and its circulating supply is 2,486,720,224 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.