Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in June

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the June 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMTUY. Zacks Investment Research cut Komatsu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Komatsu stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. 235,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. Komatsu has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

