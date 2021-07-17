Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.64

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $81.20 million and $3.38 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00296002 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00119469 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00157993 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006714 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,835,222 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

