KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNYJY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of KNYJY opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.49.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

