KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

KNYJY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of KONE Oyj stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 9.76%.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

