KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.88

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and traded as low as $40.88. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $41.11, with a volume of 7,681 shares traded.

KNYJY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Danske raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HSBC raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KONE Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.49.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 9.76%.

About KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.