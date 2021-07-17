Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Short Interest Up 66.5% in June

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 66.5% from the June 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

RDSMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

RDSMY stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.46. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $1.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

