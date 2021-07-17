Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Update

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 631,300 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 830,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.90. 248,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,216. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.64. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.35.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock worth $4,819,610 in the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

