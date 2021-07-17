Kusama (KSM) Price Tops $178.05

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $109.10 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $178.05 or 0.00562457 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00038344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00103706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00144189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,801.12 or 1.00459838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.