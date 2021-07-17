KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Update

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the June 15th total of 241,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $82,160.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 19,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $270,968.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,453.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,952 shares of company stock valued at $500,918 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,236 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in KVH Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $2,549,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 2,998.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 77,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KVHI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 66,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,169. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $224.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.78.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KVH Industries will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KVHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on KVH Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.