Kwikswap Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $276,596.12 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $276,596.12 and approximately $5,627.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 293.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000313 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,833,119 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

