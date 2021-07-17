Kylin Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (KYL)

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $16.13 million and $416,356.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kylin has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kylin

Kylin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,879,555 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

