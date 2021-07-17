LABS Group (LABS) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $4.37 million and $480,438.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00106411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00145870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,325.17 or 1.00266252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars.

