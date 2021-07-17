LABS Group Price Reaches $0.0060 (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $359,832.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00102299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00144821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,455.98 or 1.00287181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

