Lake Group L.L.C. Silver Acquires 57,963 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 57,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $1,884,377.13.

Shares of Z traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.15. 1,461,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,364. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.41. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 650.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.