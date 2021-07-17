Lake Group L.L.C. Silver Acquires 57,963 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 57,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $1,884,377.13.
Shares of Z traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.15. 1,461,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,364. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.41. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 650.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.
