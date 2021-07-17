Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,107 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,940,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,255,000 after purchasing an additional 101,555 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 71.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,597,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,502,000 after purchasing an additional 667,271 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 471,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,589,000 after acquiring an additional 32,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $59.10 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.