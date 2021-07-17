Landbox (LAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $597,504.56

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $597,504.56 and $95,388.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00102674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00144056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,812.77 or 1.00029662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.