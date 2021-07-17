Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 94,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.02% of Landec worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Landec by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 459,223 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Landec by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 332,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 151,075 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 108,348 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $11.59 on Friday. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $339.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 225.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.68.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNDC shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

