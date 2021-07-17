Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock Holdings Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.45% of Landmark Bancorp worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $131.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th.

Landmark Bancorp Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

