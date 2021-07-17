Lansing Management LP Has $17.80 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lansing Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 12.5% of Lansing Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lansing Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after buying an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,712,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,559,000 after buying an additional 126,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,879,000 after acquiring an additional 184,004 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROP traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.98. 342,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,297. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $491.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.78.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

