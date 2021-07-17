Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Lantheus worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 25.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John J. Bolla sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $54,905.61. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $28.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 98.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

