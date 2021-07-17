LATOKEN Market Cap Reaches $27.72 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One LATOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $27.72 million and approximately $102,077.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.84 or 0.00820606 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

